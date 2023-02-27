Chang commits to getting tough on public order in Negril Loop Jamaica

Persons engaged in the business of illegal vending and horseback riding on beaches in the Negril area have been put on notice that a public order initiative will be coming soon to the resort town in Westmoreland.

“Vendors just overwhelm the beach and that is a problem… We are going to look (at) how we can organise it,” declared National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, following a private meeting between him and business leaders of the parish last week, which was organised by the Negril Chamber of Commerce.

Business interests have long complained about the illegal vending and, in particular, horseback riding on the beach, which presents a danger to persons using the beach areas.

While emphasising that he is not seeking to destroy people’s livelihoods, Chang said the illegal activities should not be tolerated any further.

“People riding horses on the beach cannot be accepted. We don’t want to wait until somebody rides into a baby and you get two or three deaths,” he indicated.

Chang, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said other issues relative to public order were discussed with the business leaders he met with.

“I had a full briefing from the members, and the citizens are all keen on ensuring that there is good order in Negril, that the character and quality in Negril, as a resort (town), is retained,” he shared.

“I will have full discussion with the commissioner of police, who will be able to give a more professionalised view of what we need to do to really ensure quality protocol without being oppressive or disruptive,” assured Chang.

He also agreed with residents that while Negril has its own challenges, its own policing system is required, “that can accommodate all the entrepreneurial spirits here and still do so in good order, protect the properties and the peace in the area – from the beach to the streets, to the homes.”

For her part, President of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, Elaine Bradley, said she is hopeful that more technology will be used in the crime fight in the town, rather than the deployment of more police personnel.

On the issue of technology, she said one of the things discussed in the meetings was the need for more CCTV surveillance systems in and around Negril.

“The ones that we have are working. We went down to the observation room, and we saw that they (CCTVs) were working, but not enough of them are working,” she said.

“So we want more, and the business community has literally offered to purchase some cameras to help,” stated Bradley, while lauding Chang for his commitment to address the public order issues in Negril.

Meanwhile, Chang declared that Negril is still a creative and energetic destination.

“It is one of the best places to visit, and we want to make sure there is good order in Negril,” he declared.