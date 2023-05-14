Chang defends ZOSO despite double murder in Mount Salem Loop Jamaica

Chang defends ZOSO despite double murder in Mount Salem
Security Minister Dr Horace Chang and members of the security forces during a tour in Mount Salem on Saturday.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has said the recent double murder in Mount Salem, St James, which has been part of a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) since 2017, was the first killings in the area in eight months.

The security minister is insisting that the enhanced security measure has been successful in cauterising crime in the community.

“We’ve had less than 10 murders over the seven-year period and this is the first one in about eight months. What it reflects is the original concept is still there, that will bring peace,” the security minister said.

Commander of the Area One police network, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, concurred with Chang.

“From a policing standpoint, it is clear that the Zone of Special Operations is working. When you look at the statistical figures of murders, shootings and major crimes, it is clear that it is working,” said Chambers.

They were on a tour of the community on Saturday.

On Monday gunmen struck in Mount Salem, killing 35-year-old Gavin Mills, otherwise called ‘Butty’, and 23-year-old Bow Dower, otherwise called ‘Evil’, both of Mount Salem Road.

Another man was shot and injured in the onslaught.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, Mills, Dower and another man were standing along the Mount Salem roadway, when men alighted from a white motorcar and opened gunfire, hitting them.

Mills and Dower subsequently died, while the other man was admitted at the hospital.

