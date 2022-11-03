Chang promises privacy for those who make use of gun amnesty Loop Jamaica

The identity of persons who hand over firearms and ammunition during the gun amnesty that is scheduled to take effect on November 5, will not be disclosed.

This assurance was given by the Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, as he tabled and debated the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) (Firearms Amnesty) Order 2022 in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The amnesty will remain in force for two weeks until midnight on Saturday, November 19.

“I want to emphasise that the aim of this measure is not to reveal the identities of the persons who comply with the amnesty,” Chang said.

He noted that the amnesty is also intended to provide an opportunity for licence holders who are in possession of expired authorisations to surrender their weapons to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

The security minister explained that firearms or ammunition may be surrendered to any sub-officer or senior sub-officer on duty at any police station; any designated officer at any FLA location; or to an attorney-at-law on behalf of an individual seeking the amnesty for the attorney to deliver the firearm or ammunition to the nearest police station.

“I am urging those possessing illegal firearms or ammunition to make full use of the amnesty, because when it expires on November 19, 2022, those who refuse to surrender their firearms and ammunition, once convicted, will face stiff penalties,” Chang stated.

He said that a firearm amnesty was not unique to Jamaica “because they have been used successfully around the world as an operational tool to reduce the high levels of armed violence resulting from the proliferation of firearms and ammunition”.

Chang, who is also deputy prime minister, lamented that for the last 25 years, Jamaica recorded on average 1,270 murders annually, the vast majority being committed with illegal firearms.

“The firearm is the weapon of choice for murders and other acts of crime and armed violence in Jamaica. The proliferation of illegal firearms continues to hinder national growth and advancement, and has become the biggest threat to citizens’ peace and security,” he said.

He shared that the security forces have maintained a steady rate of firearm seizures over the years.

“Since 2018, the security forces have taken more than 3,200 illegal firearms from the streets and in excess of 53,000 rounds of ammunition. Each year, they have seized upwards of 625 firearms. In fact, as at October 31, 2022, a total of 652 firearms have been seized. This represents an 11 per cent increase over the 585 recorded for the similar period in 2021,” said Chang.