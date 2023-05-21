Chang satisfied with detentions under St James SOE, but… Loop Jamaica

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, says he is so far satisfied with the level of detention of some alleged perpetrators of crime since the latest imposition of a state of emergency (SOE) in St James.

Among the individuals who have been held by the police is a reputed scammer who Chang said is allegedly responsible for providing the “tools” to those who actually commit heinous murders (in the parish).

The national security minister is of the view that the shooting of four men, two fatally, in Bogue Village, St James a day after the imposition of the latest SOE in the parish, is an indication that criminals are now determined to carry out their unlawful acts.

The police are looking at whether the double murder was a reprisal for a murder in the area on Monday.

The victim of Monday’s gun attack is 42-year-old JUTA tour operator Robert Harvey of Bogue Village, who was fatally shot by men who allegedly lured him to an area in the community to supposedly purchase a motor vehicle from him.

Two days later and amid an SOE in the parish to quell the upsurge in murders there over recent weeks, 30-year-old Jermaine Miller of a Bogue Village, St James address, and a man only identified as ‘Tall Man’, were shot dead.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm on Wednesday, the men were among patrons at a shop when they were pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire on the group.

Upon the arrival of the police who were summoned, four men were found suffering from gunshot injuries.

They were taken to the hospital, where Miller and ‘Tall Man’ were pronounced dead and the two others were treated for their injuries.

Chang, speaking to reporters on Thursday while on tour of water systems in the North West St James constituency with other Government officials, said the shootings suggest that firearms are available to hoodlums in the general Montego Bay area.

He maintained that “the state of emergency is a perfect tool which has significantly impacted the level of violence around St James, Hanover and Clarendon.”

The Government also announced SOEs for the two latter parishes, citing upsurges in violent crimes.

The minster said the murder incident on Wednesday in Bogue Village, St James was “certainly based on a level of reprisal, and when you get that type of activity, it’s never easy to anticipate and prevent them.”

St James has been rocked by a spate of murders, including some double homicides and even a triple killing over recent weeks.

Since the latest round of SOEs in the parish, Chang said the police have “apprehended quite a few individuals” who they have cases against, “including a major scammer who may not be a triggerman, but he is critical in providing the tools for those who pull the trigger and cause violence.

“Work has been going on, and we are satisfied with the level of apprehension, but we still need to find some of the killers,” stated the minister.