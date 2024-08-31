Chang says new cops entering modernised police force

National Security Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has asserted that unreliable service vehicles, inadequate communication, and outdated record keeping are no longer major concerns of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Chang made the declaration at the recent passing out parade for 129 new police constables at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ).

The deputy prime minister said police officers are now benefitting from major investments that have been made by the Government in relation to the JCF.

In fact, he said the Administration has been “steadily” and “strategically” investing in the JCF over the last six years.

This, said Chang, is in line with the Government’s mandate to modernise and equip the force with the necessary tools for practical and effective policing.

“Our vision is to ensure that your generation of police officers will not encounter the underfunded police (conditions) of the past,” Chang stated.

“The lack of real-time communication, primitive record keeping, and unreliable police vehicles are no longer the primary complaints among today’s police officers,” he posited.

Chang told the newly minted constables that they are entering a modernised JCF, where digital transformation is among the new features.

“Today you are entering a police force where modern facilities and accessible police tools are expected to be the norm. You will experience a force that is being equipped with the tools that are needed to carry out your duties effectively,” the deputy prime minister outlined.

He elaborated that, “We are providing digital solutions and advanced technologies to build and operate in the 21st Century police force.”

In recognising that a robust police force is a critical pillar to economic development and social transformation, Chang said this is among the reasons why the Government remains committed to ensuring that “every single police station in this country becomes a centre of excellence”.

Meanwhile, Chang told the new law enforcers that they are not just joining a team, but are now part of a legacy of service, sacrifice and commitment to the people of Jamaica.