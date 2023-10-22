Chang supports ‘death’ for gunmen taking on cops in firefights Loop Jamaica

More than a year after making controversial utterances which suggested that police officers should “fire back” if they are engaged by gunmen, Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, is maintaining his stance on the matter.

In addressing Friday’s annual Lasco/Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Salute Our Heroes Award at AC Hotel in St Andrew, Chang cited that there are police officers being shot at by gunmen at checkpoints.

He seemingly suggested that any criminal who shoots at the police in that manner should not survive the encounter.

“The police are professionals on the road doing a routine job and you can only imagine the kind of mentality that would make a man ride up on a bike and look at a young Jamaican doing his duty and shoot, (and) try to kill him,” said Chang.

“My only reaction to that is, I say to the police here: ‘Anyone who does that or attempts to do that, the only time they should have left on this side of the surface is the time it takes to do the post-mortem (examination)’,” he added.

To much applauses from the audience which included JCF members, the strident deputy prime minister said: “… And I don’t apologise for (saying) it.”

Chang reminded the police officers that they have been trained and they have a standard operating policy of contact and cover.

“You (the police) make sure you’re in that position all the time,” he urged the law enforcers.

In September of last year, Chang made headlines when he said police personnel should not miss when they respond to criminals who use deadly force to resist being arrested.

The comments then were widely viewed as the minister suggesting that cops should “shoot to kill” criminals in gunfights. However, those words were never uttered by Chang.

“They (the police) not out there shooting down people like that. There are fatal shootings because man shoot gun after dem. I not telling police not to fire back, and a say it right here in Westmoreland, I not sending no ambulance out there either,” declared Chang on September 15, 2022.

He was then addressing a ground-breaking ceremony for a new Frome Police Station in Westmoreland.

“Anytime a man take up a gun after police, I expect the (police) commissioner to train the police (so) they must not miss,” he indicated then.

Still, there were criticisms of Chang’s remarks, with many suggesting that he used the term “shoot to kill” in his statement.

Chief among them were the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and some human rights groups, such as Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ).

They all insisted that Chang’s statement was seemingly suggesting that police officers should “shoot to kill” when confronted by armed criminals, and called for him to retract the comments.

However, Chang later addressed a post-Cabinet press briefing and did not double down or withdraw from his comments a week earlier.

“I don’t think there was anything there to withdraw or to change. It was felt that the circumstance in which I said it would stimulate the police officers to take, maybe, unusual action. I don’t think so,” he stated last year.

“I think training of the police force is now adequate, strong, and is creating a force (not only) for good, but a highly disciplined operation,” he said.

In relation to armed confrontations, Chang maintained last year that while all citizens have a right to life, in a situation where the police and gunmen are in armed combat, the first right to life is relative to the law enforcers.

“… In a combat situation…, the first right to life, I think, is that of the policeman who is acting to protect (himself) and the wider society,” Chang insisted.

Added the minister at the time: “… I said if they (the police) are attacked by criminals, or policemen come under attack by criminals, they should return fire. The term I used was ‘fire back’.

“It’s a standard use-of-force policy anywhere on the globe. If you come under deadly attack, you are entitled to respond,” Chang insisted last year.