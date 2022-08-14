Chang urges new cops to be ‘unbiased’, ‘impartial’ and ‘accountable’ Loop Jamaica

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, is calling on the 120 new police constables to hold themselves accountable for their actions and exude impartial, unbiased traits in the fulfilment of their duties during a challenging but exciting time in Jamaica’s history.

Chang was addressing the recent passing-out parade, certificate and awards ceremony held on the compound of the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

The 120 officers who graduated as part of Batch 136, will be added to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) establishment, which currently stands above 12,000 law enforcers.

Chang, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, urged the newly minted constables to execute their responsibilities effectively.

“Whenever you step out in the public domain, you’re autonomous, independent legal officials who have personal liability and responsibility for your actions and inactions. That is what is referred to as acts of commission and omission,” he indicated.

“In order to carry out your duties effectively, you must be unbiased, impartial and accountable in your actions at all times,” Chang added.

He told the officers that they are entering the JCF at a very exciting time in the country’s history, but “also at a challenging time”.

To that end, the minister urged the officers to be true to themselves, as they will face several challenges as they seek to execute their duties.

“Indeed, the police force is proud to welcome you, and the members of the team at the ministry and the Government as you graduate as professionals.

“Yet, there are sometimes some negative views that will impact you as you move in the wider society, by those who don’t know you who oftentimes view the police as the oppressive end of state,” Chang stated.

“You’ll have to be true to yourself and your mission, remain focused and do not allow this to deviate you. You are indeed part of a police force – a force for good.”

The deputy prime minister reminded the graduates that they have sworn allegiance to the people and are, in effect, “the service providers of the people of Jamaica”.