Chang visits home of murdered 8-year-old child Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
Sunday Jun 11

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, along with Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, and representatives of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Chaplaincy Unit and the St Catherine South Police Division, visited the family of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, who was abducted from school, physically harmed and later died in hospital.

Dr Horace Chang greets a relative of the deceased child at the family home in Portmore, St Catherine on Sunday.

Chang, in describing the incident that involved the slashing of the child’s throat, said “this is a tragedy and an extreme act of brutality”.

Dr Horace Chang (second right); Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson (right); Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips (left), commanding officer of the St Catherine South Police Division; along with a female official, on Sunday’s visit to the Portmore home of the eight-year-old child who was abducted in Portmore and brutally injured on Friday, resulting in her death on Saturday morning.

He assured the family and the the country that all the investigative teams of the JCF will be on a non-stop drive to tracked down the perpetrators of the brutal act, and bring them to justice.

