Chants against crime: Cops visit members of the Rastafarian community Loop Jamaica

The Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson along with several members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force recently toured a section of the Bull Bay area in the Kingston Eastern Division.

He along with his officers also visited the Boboshanti community, where he spoke with several elders.

The commissioner also also spoke about some of the issues that have resulted in criminal activities in the area and the strategies being used to address them.

Posting about the visit on the JCF social media page, the commissioner said “Community engagement is a critical crime-fighting strategy used by the JCF.

The Boboshanti community openly welcomed the presence of the security forces in the area.