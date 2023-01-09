Chants against crime: Cops visit members of the Rastafarian community Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Chants against crime: Cops visit members of the Rastafarian community Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Chants against crime: Cops visit members of the Rastafarian community

Mother and son die in early morning crash

Man held with homemade gun in St Mary

‘The money is gone’: Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX

Man nabbed 3 months after ‘disarming’ supermarket security guard

WATCH: Chief Justice questions use of the term ‘violence producers’

Newsmaker: MP’s half-brother on cocaine rap generates discussions

Portland farmer stabs girlfriend ‘all over’ in reported jealous rage

JTA to resume compensation meeting with Finance Ministry this week

Whose photograph is it? Paul Bogle or Thomas L Jennings?

Monday Jan 09

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

58 minutes ago

Police Commissioner reach out to Rastafarian community

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson along with several members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force recently toured a section of the Bull Bay area in the Kingston Eastern Division.

He along with his officers also visited the Boboshanti community, where he spoke with several elders.

The commissioner also also spoke about some of the issues that have resulted in criminal activities in the area and the strategies being used to address them.

Posting about the visit on the JCF social media page, the commissioner said “Community engagement is a critical crime-fighting strategy used by the JCF.

See also

The Boboshanti community openly welcomed the presence of the security forces in the area.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Chants against crime: Cops visit members of the Rastafarian community

Jamaica News

Mother and son die in early morning crash

Jamaica News

Man held with homemade gun in St Mary

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols