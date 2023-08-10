Chaos at Jamaica’s Sangster International as runway temporarily closed Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Chaos at Jamaica’s Sangster International as runway temporarily closed Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ashanti Moore replaces Fraser-Pryce in 200m for World Championships

Five persons of interest in St Catherine South now in custody

Adult learners can access HEART/NSTA Trust’s HSDE Programme

NCB’s dividend distribution still on hold amid strategic pivot

England midfielder Lauren James handed 2-match ban at World Cup

Live Blog: NCB’s first investor briefing since exit of top execs

Cop found dead at home

Special task force to tackle praedial larceny

38-year-old St Andrew woman gone missing in St Thomas

Gov’t launches new LIFT programme targeting 500 school leavers yearly

Thursday Aug 10

35?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Scores of passengers were left stranded as a result of the temporary closure of the runway at Sangster International Airport (SIA) since Thursday morning.

A release from MBJ, operators of SIA, explained that the development is due to issues with the ongoing construction work.

“The decision was made in order to prioritise the safety of all operations. At the moment, we are collaborating closely with all parties involved to expedite the reopening of the runway as soon as it’s confirmed to be safe,” MBJ stated.

“We are actively engaged with our airline partners and various stakeholders to manage the situation. Flights that were scheduled to use the closed runway are currently being redirected to NMIA, or alternate airport, or are experiencing delays.”

Passengers who have a flight at SIA are recommended to keep in touch with their respective airline for the latest updates of their flight’s status.

“They will provide you with the most current information regarding any changes to your booking,” the MBJ release advised.

“We are working diligently to ensure the public is well-informed about the situation. Further updates will be shared through subsequent advisories and various media channels.

“Rest assured, our priority remains the safety and smooth operation of all flights. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”

Related Articles

Business

December 26, 2017 09:58 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Ashanti Moore replaces Fraser-Pryce in 200m for World Championships

Jamaica News

Chaos at Jamaica’s Sangster International as runway temporarily closed

Jamaica News

Five persons of interest in St Catherine South now in custody

More From

Sport

Donaldson ‘proud’ of Reggae Girlz after World Cup exit

Following the seventh match in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup, Jamaica’s head coach Lorne Donaldson shared his thoughts after his team suffered a 1-0 loss to Colombia.
Both teams were ai

See also

Entertainment

Fury over decision to honour Machel Montano on Ja’s Independence Day

The decision to honour Trinidadian soca star Machel Montano with a Key to the City of Kingston has been met with scepticism by some social media users who have expressed concern that an entertainer fr

Jamaica News

HEART trainees build ‘Tiny’ $4.7m house for St Thomas fire victim

Callel Thomas, a resident of Stanton Housing Scheme in Spring Garden, St Thomas, on Tuesday (August 8), received the keys to a new single-unit home which was constructed by trainees of the Human Emplo

Jamaica News

Pumping water from source to farm without gas, electricity at Denbigh

Self-Powered Water Pump showcased at annual event

Business

Image Plus writes to JSE re death of Dr Leon Vaughan

Image Plus Consultants Limited (IPCL), which trades as Apex Radiology) has written to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) informing it of the death of renowned consultant ophthalmologist Dr Leon Vaughan.

Entertainment

How Elephant Man made ‘rivals’ Chris Brown, Usher ‘become friends’

Dancehall star Elephant Man made black music history in 2010 when he united two of the biggest R&B stars, Usher and Chris Brown, in a mini dance-off while performing at that year’s edition of

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols