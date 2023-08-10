Chaos at Jamaica’s Sangster International as runway temporarily closed Loop Jamaica

Scores of passengers were left stranded as a result of the temporary closure of the runway at Sangster International Airport (SIA) since Thursday morning.

A release from MBJ, operators of SIA, explained that the development is due to issues with the ongoing construction work.

“The decision was made in order to prioritise the safety of all operations. At the moment, we are collaborating closely with all parties involved to expedite the reopening of the runway as soon as it’s confirmed to be safe,” MBJ stated.

“We are actively engaged with our airline partners and various stakeholders to manage the situation. Flights that were scheduled to use the closed runway are currently being redirected to NMIA, or alternate airport, or are experiencing delays.”

Passengers who have a flight at SIA are recommended to keep in touch with their respective airline for the latest updates of their flight’s status.

“They will provide you with the most current information regarding any changes to your booking,” the MBJ release advised.

“We are working diligently to ensure the public is well-informed about the situation. Further updates will be shared through subsequent advisories and various media channels.

“Rest assured, our priority remains the safety and smooth operation of all flights. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”