Chaos in Kingston as female leads cops on high-speed chase | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Motorist later cornered at plaza after allegedly damaging service vehicle

Loop News

47 minutes ago

Female lead cops on high speed chase In Kingston

A woman who reportedly led police on a high-speed chase through several streets in Kingston and reportedly reversed into a service vehicle belonging to the Jamaica Constabulary Force was apprehended on Monday.

Reports from the police are that the female was signaled to stop as she reportedly broke a traffic light.

Police said the woman ignored the warnings and sped off.

A video of the incident showed the chase between the police and the female motorist along Chisolm Avenue and then Maxfield Avenue where she was later cornered at a plaza.

Police said they were able to apprehend the female with the help of a motorist who saw what was happening and used his vehicle to also block in the car.

Police sources said the woman has since been taken into custody.

