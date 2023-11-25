Chapelton Community Hospital up and running Loop Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority is reporting that all services at the Chapelton Community Hospital (CCH), except admissions, are now back to normal, 24 hours a day.

“Clients and members of the public who use the facility, have also indicated that they are a lot more satisfied with the surrounding space and staff are more appreciative of and comfortable with the improvements made,” a release from

The overall cost of refurbishment was $309 million and work began in 2019, but was halted temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was funded by Beverly Nichols, a Jamaican-born philanthropist- entrepreneur now resident in New York; the Culture, Health, Art, Sports,

and Education (CHASE) Fund and the National Health Fund (NHF).

The hospital now offers 24-hour service including oral health, maternity care, curative and pharmacy, but the facility has been challenged by a shortage of nurses.

This is a global shortage that has left the Jamaican health sector grappling with a mass migration of nurses to the USA and the UK in search of better pay.

The CCH needs 12 nurses but now has seven. There is ongoing recruitment but applicants are hesitant to make the long commute from May Pen to Chapelton. Regional Director, Michael Bent says the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is determined to grow the staff while improving the infrastructure. But, long-term medical care cannot be offered until the staff shortages are filled.

“We now have enough doctors at the hospital – a total of six versus the two we had before the closure, thereby strengthening our medicalservices, and we offer overnight observation if needed.

The maternity ward is now being renovated and will be completed in another two months. When emergencies come in, they are seen by the doctor and transferred to May Pen Hospital by ambulance which is permanently