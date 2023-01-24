Chapelton Maroons punished for failing to honour JPL fixture Loop Jamaica

Chapelton Maroons have been fined $200,000 for failing to honour their Jamaica Premier League (JPL) fixture against Mount Pleasant FC at Effortvile Community Centre on Sunday.

In addition to the fine, the Jamaica Football Federation competitions committee deducted six points from the team.

The committee awarded the result to Mount Pleasant FA, which moves them atop the 14-team league with 26 points, two ahead of Cavalier, which slipped to second place.

The six-point deduction from Chapelton Maroons means that the promoted club dropped to last place with two points.

Chapelton are searching for a new coach after sacking Lenworth Hyde over a week ago.

Below is the full sanction issued to Chapelton Maroons.

(1) For breach of Articles 7.5 and 6, the game has been awarded to Mount Pleasant FA by a score of three goals to nil (3-0). Chapelton Maroons FC has also been fined $200,000. This payment must be made on or before Friday, February 3, 2023.

(2) In keeping with the regulations, a further six points have been deducted from the club’s current points standing. The club must also compensate for any damages or losses suffered by Mount Pleasant FA and the JFF up to a maximum of $150,000. Invoices will be provided as soon as they are available.

(3) Finally, the club will be referred to the JFF disciplinary committee for further actions to be taken in accordance with Article 70 of the JFF disciplinary code.