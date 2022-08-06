Charges laid against suspect in murder of police constable Loop Jamaica

Detectives attached to the Major Investigations Division who have been probing the murder of one of their colleagues, Constable Jermaine Brown, made a breakthrough on Friday, August 05, with the preferring of formal charges against one of the suspects.

Charged is 19-year-old Giovanni Findlay, otherwise called ‘Jo Jo’, of Paul Mountain district, Kitson Town in St. Catherine and Pelican district, and Discovery Bay in St Ann. In addition to Murder, Findlay will also answer to the charge of illegal possession of firearm.

According to detectives, Findlay surfaced as a suspect in the case during several days of intense investigative work that followed the murder of Constable Brown on July 19.

Findlay, who was on bail for a previous offence, was apprehended on Friday, July 29, when he appeared before the court.

Findlay was charged for the police’s murder on Thursday, August 4, after he was positively pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalized. Constable Brown, who was 31 years old, was brutally shot to death in Johnson Pen, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. Brown reportedly went to the community in his private motor car about 4:50 p.m., when gunmen attacked him and shot him several times.