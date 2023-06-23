Charles Jr outlines further steps to address farm workers’ concerns Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is taking several steps to improve the overseas farm work programme following recent concerns by some farm workers in Ontario, Canada relative to their living and working conditions there.

Among the measures outlined by Portfolio Minister Pearnel Charles Jr is the provision of a WhatsApp number and an email address where farm workers can discreetly communicate any grouses they may have with their working conditions, among other things.

“The role of the Canadian Programme Management Committee, which currently has oversight responsibility for the operation of the programme to ensure that the liaison service is performed optimally, has been refocused,” said Charles Jr as he outlined additional measures at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

“We have also engaged the committee and other members of the ministry to define steps going forward, so we have a more robust and effective approach,” he added.

Earlier this month, some farm workers at a farm in Ontario, Canada stayed off the job for a day, as they claimed that their living quarters were flooded with wastewater.

Further, they complained that their farm was not one of those visited by a fact-finding delegation which investigated conditions on farms there in 2022.

Following those related concerns by the farm workers, the Labour and Social Security Ministry promised to engage stakeholders in Canada.

Charles Jr on Wednesday said letters are being prepared to send to all overseas farm workers to assure them of the ministry’s support.

“… And we will be engaging not just farm workers, but we have started the process by having meetings with our liaison officers in Canada, and we’ll be engaging also the farmers and the employers,” he indicated.

These engagements are aimed at ensuring that the ministry has a full understanding of the steps to be taken to improve and optimise the overseas farm work programme, Charles Jr disclosed.

“We’ve also put in place – it was put in place before – the provision of a toll-free line which will be supported now by additional mechanisms for farm workers to contact us without feeling any concern of victimisation, and being able to express themselves through (an) email address and a WhatsApp number… discreetly,” the minister informed.

The details of those mediums of communication are to be issued to all employees of the overseas farm work programme shortly, Charles Jr promised.