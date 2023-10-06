Charlton Athletic’s Karoy Anderson earns first Reggae Boyz call-up Loop Jamaica

Charlton Athletic academy graduate Karoy Anderson has earned his first senior call-up to the Jamaican men’s national team for two Concacaf Nations League away matches later this month.

The Reggae Boyz will first take on Grenada on Thursday, October 12 at 6:00 pm Jamaica time, and then play Haiti at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 pm Jamaica time.

Jamaica are in League A, Group B of the Nations League, which also includes Cuba and Suriname.

Karoy Anderson.

The 19-year-old Anderson, who joined Charlton at the Under-9 level, signed a new long-term contract with the club in August and has made eight league appearances for the first team already this season, recording two assists.

The 23-member squad, unveiled by head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson during a press conference at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) headquarters on Friday, includes the return of defender Michael Hector.

The 31-year-old Hector, who also plays for Charlton Athletic, has accumulated 35 caps for Jamaica. Notably, this marks Hector’s first call-up to the Reggae Boyz squad since Hallgrimsson, the former Iceland manager, assumed the role of head coach on September 16, 2022.

Explaining the decision to recall Hector, Hallgrimsson mentioned that he was brought in to fill the void left by Elthan Pinnock, who is sidelined with an Achilles injury. “We haven’t worked with him before and would really like to see him in the absence of the injured Elthan Pinnock. We thought it would be beneficial to have an experienced player step in to replace him,” Hallgrimsson commented.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Kemar Foster, Jahmali Waite.

Defenders: Javian Brown, Tayvon Gray, Di’Shon Bernard, Dester Lemikisa, Damion Lowe, Michael Hector, Greg Leigh, Adria Mariappa.

Midfielders: Bobby De Cordova Reid, Daniel Johnson, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kevon Lambert, Karoy Anderson, Demario Phillips.

Forwards: Michail Antonio, Shamar Nicholson, Leon Bailey, Romario Williams, Renaldo Cephas, Demarai Gray.