Charokee Young leads all qualifiers into 400 final at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Former Hydel High star Charokee Young of Texas A&M University leads all qualifiers into the final of the women’s 400m following the semi-finals on day three of the four-day Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Young, who is the second-fastest in the world this season with 49.87, easily won the first semi-final in 50.19 seconds.

Olympic Games 400m finalist, Stephenie-Ann McPherson finished second in 50.67, the second-quickest time, to secure the second and final automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Stacey Ann Williams, the second-fastest Jamaican this season, won the second semi-final in 50.87 seconds to secure her spot in Sunday’s final.

Junelle Bromfield of MVP Track Club, who led for a long way, finished second in a season’s best 51.18 to secure the second automatic qualifying spot.

Candice McLeod of Pelicans Track Club secured a very easy victory in the third and final semi-final. She crossed the line in 50.85 seconds, the third-fastest time going into the final.

Roneisha McGregor secured the other automatic qualifying spot with a 52.16 for second place.

Tifanny James (51.84) and Shiann Salmon (52.24) complete the lineup for the final.

Jevaughn Powell, the fastest Jamaican this year, leads all qualifiers going into the men’s 400m final after winning semi-final one in 45.38.

Powell is the only Jamaican athlete to run the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of 44.90 and ranked at number 18 in the world.

Anthony Cox of Racers Track Club, who reeled in Nathon Allen close home to win the second semi-final in a personal best of 45.43 seconds is the second-quickest going into the final.

Akeem Bloomfield who finished third in 45.52 is the third fastest.

Karayme Bartley (45.67), St Jago High schoolboy Gregory Prince (45.70) secured the other automatic qualifying spot into the final while

Christopher Taylor (45.67) and Javon Francis (45.70) qualified on times.