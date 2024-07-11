ChatGPT: What’s all the hype about?

In November 2022, ChatGPT emerged, and suddenly all you hear about are the wonders of AI.

But why all the hype?

ChatGPT falls under a subset of AI called generative AI, which means it can generate or create things based on what it has learned. This includes text, images, videos, and even code.

But here’s the thing: you don’t need to know how to write code to get it to do things. Before, you had to be a data scientist or software engineer to really interact with AI. This is the game changer and the source of the hype. Everyone can use it.

Generative AI apps like ChatGPT are powered by what is called a Large Language Model (LLM). This model has been fed with information from tons of books, articles, and websites, so it knows a lot. However, because there are false things in books and on the internet, it means ChatGPT can pick up false facts too.

Even with that, ChatGPT and other AI assistants like Claude and Gemini can help out a lot. Here are a few examples:

1. Children need help with homework

Your child comes home with homework on thermal energy, and it’s been ages since you learned about it or maybe you never did. You can ask ChatGPT:

Sample Prompt:”Please explain thermal energy in simple terms for a 5th grader, giving real-life examples. Please add some questions to test her understanding and include the answers separately for the parent.”

2. Responding nicely to a rude email

Someone sends you a feisty/rude email, you need to respond professionally, and Jesus alone won’t help you hold your tongue. Just copy and paste the email into ChatGPT and ask:

Sample Prompt: “Please help me craft a professional and constructive email response to this one. Here are a couple of points I want to include: [insert points].”

3. Getting handwritten notes out to your team or boss ASAP

You took handwritten notes at a meeting and need to send them out quickly. Take a photo of your notes, upload it into ChatGPT, and ask:

Sample Prompt: “Please transcribe these notes, then summarise and add a table with action items, owners, and timelines.”

Notice I always say “please” in my prompts? This is because research has shown that ChatGPT responds slightly better when you have manners. 😊

These things are easy as 1-2-3 with ChatGPT, but it can do so much more. Always check and tweak because smart people and smart chat bots make mistakes.

Nadeen Matthews Blair is the CEO of Crescent Advisory Group, offering consulting, workforce development, and executive coaching to help companies implement business, AI, and digital strategies.

Stay tuned for more Everyday AI insights. Feel free to inbox me at [email protected] or connect with me on LinkedIn with your AI questions.