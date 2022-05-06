Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

LASCO Chin Foundation, Partners empower women with ‘Swift E-Skills’

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus

Jamaican entrepreneurs develop ‘Airbnb of venues’ app

Getting to school daily gives Avani an adrenaline rush

Tuchel says ‘zero problem’ between him and Pulisic

Minister Samuda calls for partnerships in addressing climate change

191 new COVID cases, one death, 18.4% positivity rate

Amber Group reacquires ICD’s stake in s subsidiary Amber Connect

Elderly man perishes in St James house fire

BOJ: Revealing cost for new banknotes would be a breach of contract

Friday May 06

28?C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

1 hrs ago

Visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th ‘Oktoberfest’ beer festival in Munich, Germany. (Photo: Matthias Schrader, file)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from September 17 to October 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honour of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been cancelled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

LASCO Chin Foundation, Partners empower women with ‘Swift E-Skills’

Lifestyle

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after two-year hiatus

Business

Jamaican entrepreneurs develop ‘Airbnb of venues’ app

More From

Jamaica News

Probe launched after soldier accused of using rifle to hit resident

Residents accused of trying to block law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties

Jamaica News

See also

Gunshot victim names alleged attacker before dying

A construction worker from Clarendon is now behind bars after he was named as the alleged shooter by a gunshot victim, who later died in hospital.
Melford Ellis, otherwise called ‘Melly’, of Rose H

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Mboma face-off in Nairobi on Saturday

On Sunday in Tokyo, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper takes on USA’s world record-holder Kendra Harrison in the 100m hurdles

Jamaica News

Digicel cops Ookla Speedtest award for fastest network in Caribbean

There’s cause for celebration across the region with the Speedtest award from Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, confirming that Digicel mobile customers benefit from the faste

Caribbean News

Caribbean becoming too hot to live in, says climate change group

The increase in global temperatures associated with climate change is turning the Caribbean into a region that could be too hot to comfortably live in, experts have said.
Epidemiologist at the Epid

Jamaica News

World Bank managing director to visit Jamaica

World Bank Group Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships Mari Pangestu will arrive in Kingston today for a two-day visit. This will be Pangestu’s first trip to Jamaica and the Caribb

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols