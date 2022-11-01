Cheers to your wealth, this calls for champagne! Loop Jamaica

Global Champagne Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Friday in October. Champagne is the most prestigious sparkling wine in the world, made only from grapes grown on the chalky soils in Champagne, the most northernly of France’s wine regions, about an hour’s drive east of Paris. Only three grape varieties are permitted, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. To produce Champagne’s unique bubbles, the wine undergoes a secondary fermentation process in the bottle. Each part of the procedure is labour intensive all of which adds to the cost of making sparkling wine in this way. Only sparkling wine made in the region of Champagne and using this technique can be called Champagne. Traditionally, the beverage is served in a champagne flute, whose characteristics include a long stem with a tall, narrow bowl, thin sides, and an etched bottom.

This year, PROVEN Wealth Limited and Caribbean Producers Jamaica honoured PROVEN’s clients throughout the island by delivering customised champagne packages to say thank you for their support and to celebrate the great things to come. The packages featured bottles of Laurent – Perrier Champagne, and to keep the celebrations going, CPJ will provide a special discount for these selected clients to redeemed within a year.