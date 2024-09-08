Chef allegedly found packing illegal pistol at work in Falmouth

Thirty-year-old Ojay Berlin, a chef of Race Course district, Falmouth in Trelawny, has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon following an incident in Cooper’s Pen district in the parish on Saturday, September 7.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 5:30 pm, law enforcers acting on information conducted a snap raid at a restaurant in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny.

During the operation, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was reportedly found in Berlin’s possession.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.