Chef wanted for two years re farmer’s murder remanded until March Loop Jamaica

Krishna Barrett, a St Elizabeth chef who was wanted for a murder, but had eluded the police for two years until he was arrested earlier this month, was remanded in custody when he made his first appearance in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.

Barrett, a 28-year-old resident of Holland Village in St Elizabeth, is charged with the 2021 murder of 34-year-old Isaiah Dixon, a farmer of the same community.

During the court proceedings, the presiding judge was told that Barrett’s attorney was unavailable, as he had other court matters in another jurisdiction. 

Consequently, the accused was remanded until March 6, 2024.

The police reported that on Saturday, July 17, 2021, Barrett allegedly used a knife to stab Dixon several times in the upper body. 

The police were summoned, but Barrett managed to flee the scene.

He eluded the police for over two years, but was held in an operation on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

He was additionally charged with being in possession of a prohibited weapon, the police said.

