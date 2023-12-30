Chelsea survive late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in thriller Loop Jamaica

Chelsea survive late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in thriller
Chelsea survive late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in thriller

Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League football match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, in Luton, England, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

LUTON, England (AP) — Cole Palmer scored two goals and Chelsea survived a late fightback to beat Luton 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England forward struck in each half at Kenilworth Road and provided the assist as Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet.

But late goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo set up a nervy finish for manager Mauricio Pochettino’s team as Luton threatened an unlikely comeback.

Chelsea have now won back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October, in what has been a troubled first season in charge for Pochettino. The win also ended a run of four straight defeats away from home.

Palmer has been a rare highlight for the London team since his move from Manchester City in the offseason.

He has now scored eight goals in 16 league games for Chelsea.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Wednesday and got off to a good start at Luton when Palmer opened the scoring in the 12th. Madueke then blasted a second in the 37th to put the visitors in control at halftime.

Palmer got his second in the 70th but Barkley’s goal 10 minutes later sparked a revival from Luton.

Adebayo made it 3-2 in the 87th to set up a tense finish although Chelsea held on.

