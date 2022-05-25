Chelsea takeover approved by UK government | Loop Jamaica

Chelsea’s takeover has been cleared by the UK government, which is satisfied “the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich”.

The Blues agreed to terms for the sale of the club to an ownership group led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss for ?4.25billion earlier in May.

That deal was passed by the Premier League on Tuesday, with only government approval subsequently needed.

The UK government sanctioned Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich due to his links to Russia president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

But Nadine Dorries, the UK secretary of state for the department for digital, culture, media and sport, confirmed on Wednesday the sale had been approved late the previous evening.

“Last night the Government issued a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea FC,” she said in a statement on her Twitter page.

“Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner.

“We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.

“I want to thank everyone, especially officials who’ve worked tirelessly to keep the club playing and enable this sale, protecting fans and the wider football community.”

The takeover promises investment of ?1.75billion into the club, while proceeds of the sale are expected to be donated to victims in Ukraine.