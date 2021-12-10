Chess to debut at CAC Games in El Salvador in 2023 | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has welcomed the decision to introduce chess at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games at the San Salvador Games.

JOA president Christopher Samuda says the announcement of chess to make its debut at the CAC Games is “a window opened wide for local talent to become checkmate practitioners and quintessential regional grandmasters.”

A member of the executive board of Centro Caribe Sports, which owns the CAC Games, Samuda commented that the advent of chess at the CAC Games is “proof of Centro Caribe Sports’ unwavering commitment to expanding the menu of sports in creating signal opportunities for the region’s sportsmen and women.”

The JOA said that in the last decade chess locally has experienced tremendous growth, competitively and recreationally, with significant successes on the regional and international stages.

JOA secretary-general and chief executive officer Ryan Foster, also a member of the Technical Commission of Centro Caribe Sports, which oversees more than 30 sports of the CAC Games, said “the JOA is a strong advocate of chess for we have seen its value of mental discipline and strategic thinking that have become the DNA of Jamaica’s success particularly among our youth.”

Foster further added that “we, the JOA, take seriously our responsibility to provide as many platforms as we can for various sports to rise and become flagships in the local Olympic convoy.”

There is also a campaign to have chess admitted to the Olympic Games.