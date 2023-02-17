Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop
The new, plant-based, Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. (Photo: Chick-fil-A, Inc/AP)

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon.

The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entr?e – a breaded cauliflower sandwich – at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area.

The test began on Monday, February, 13.

Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after guests told the chain they wanted to add more vegetables to their diets.

Chick-fil-A tested mushrooms, chickpeas and chopped vegetables formed into patties but kept returning to cauliflower for its mild flavour.

Like Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich, the cauliflower steak is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked and then served on a bun with two pickle slices.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019.

Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020.

McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the United Kingdom in 2021.

And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

By Dee-Ann Durbin

Source

