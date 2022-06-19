‘Chicken Man’ shot dead, woman injured in St Mary gun attack | Loop Jamaica

The police are probing the shooting death of a Westmoreland man and the injuring of a woman in Robin’s Bay, St Mary on Friday night.

The deceased has only been identified as ‘Chicken Man’.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the Islington police reported that about 4:50 pm, residents heard explosions and alerted them.

On their arrival, ‘Chicken Man’ was seen slumped over the steering wheel of a motorcar with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman who was also inside the vehicle was likewise seen suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the male was pronounced dead and the woman was admitted for treatment.

The police say no motive has so far been established for the gun attack.