Chief digital strategist to help reinvent Paramount Trading | Loop Jamaica

Manufacturing and distribution company Paramount (Trading) Jamaica Limited has hired a Chief Digital Strategist (CDS) in a move which it says is to reinvent the company and define a business strategy taking into account the use of digital technology.

Dr Jacqueline Leckie Johnson, the new CDS, will also serve as Chief Financial Officer at Paramount. Her appointment takes effect on July 1, the company announced.

Leckie Johnson previously served at Key Insurance and the Caribbean Maritime University, where she was Vice President.

Paramount distributes raw chemicals to local manufacturers, ingredients for food and pharmaceuticals as well as oils and lubricants. It also provides services for construction, engineering and transportation, among other things.

Chief Executive Officer Hugh Graham said Leckie Johnson “will lead Paramount into digital transformation, which is a process and not a destination”.

The benefits of digital transformation, Graham said included customers benefitting from a better user experience and improved service, with multiple self-service options.

“This generates happier and more loyal customers benefiting the organisation as well”, he added.

Other benefits of the process include increased productivity, better management and decision-making based on more accurate and immediate data and attracting talent based on an improved online reputation.

Graham also revealed that the company was in the process of partnering with Symptai Consulting in selecting the right technology needed in the digital transformation process.

Paramount Trading was listed on the Jamaica Junior Stock Exchange in 2012.