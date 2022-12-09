Chief education officer: Zero tolerance towards school violence Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has stated there is “zero tolerance” towards school violence.

In response to an incident which occurred at the Deighton Griffith School on Thursday, chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, stated that stakeholders will continue to implement programmes “to prevent and address the manifestation of negative behaviours in the school population”.

“The Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training has been made aware of the violent behaviours by some school children across the island. We understand that the school is a microcosm of society and, as such, one expects the behaviours that are prevalent in society to be manifested in the classroom. However, I want to make it clear to the students, parents and guardians that the Ministry has zero tolerance for violence in schools,” she remarked in an official statement.

The chief education officer continued: “We also encourage greater involvement of parents, guardians and members of the community in helping to shape our young people.”

