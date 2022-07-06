Chief Justice Bryan Sykes tests positive for COVID-19 | Loop Jamaica

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes tests positive for COVID-19
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
40 minutes ago

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes (File photo)

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has contracted COVID-19.

An advisory on Justice Syke’s COVID-19 status was issued a short while ago by the Court Administration Division.

“The Chief Justice is experiencing mild symptoms and is under the care of his doctors. He will remain in isolation for… seven days, following which it is hoped that he will resume work at the Supreme Court,” the brief statement said.

On Tuesday, Justice Sykes was in court for the ongoing trial of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

