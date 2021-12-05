Chief Justice cites benefits from digital evidence training video | Loop Jamaica

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has welcomed the launch of three training videos to guide the collection, use and understanding of evidence in investigations, by declaring that the initiative will aid in creating greater transparency and accountability in the police force.

He was speaking at Friday’s launch of the training videos entitled ‘Digital Footprints – From Crime Scene to Courtroom’, at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St Andrew.

The videos were prepared by the Cybercrimes and Digital Forensic Unit in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), in collaboration with support from the United States Embassy and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The production explores best practices relative to the collection of digital evidence during the process of investigations.

According to Sykes, the videos represent an established set of standards by which investigations are to be handled.

“… Because what it (the video) does is that it is seeking to establish, in a very public way, standards by which investigations of a particular type – and hopefully it will extend to investigations generally – will be conducted,” declared Sykes.

“What that does is that it demonstrates that you are willing to be held accountable, because once you let it be known how you will do what you are doing, then it means that the public will have greater confidence in the product that comes out of that process, because they already know what your standards are, what is expected, and how you measure up to those standards,” the chief justice added.

To that end, Sykes said suspects, defendants and other members of the public “can begin to have increasing confidence in the administration of justice”.

For her part, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewelyn, said “the collection, analysis and presentation” of digital evidence is “critical in ensuring the integrity, cogency, reliability and admissibility of the evidence that is presented in court.”

She assured that the videos will serve the legal profession in gaining knowledge of the various concepts and terminologies used by experts in the analysis of data.

Several law enforcement agencies are to benefit from the training videos. Among them are the Financial Investigations Division (FID), the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), and the Integrity Commission.

The videos are also to be shared with defence attorneys.