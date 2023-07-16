Chief Justice Sykes expresses sadness at passing of Roald Henriques KC Loop Jamaica

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, Chairman of the Judicial Services Commission, and the other members of the commission have expressed deep sadness at the passing of Roald Henriques KC.

Henriques was a longstanding and dedicated member of the commission, which has responsibility for recommending the selection and appointment of judges at all levels of the court system.

In a release on Sunday, Sykes, in response to the passing of Henriques, stated that, “It is with a deep sense of loss and regret that the Judicial Services Commission notes the passing of Mr Roald Henriques KC, who was a committed member of the commission for the past five years.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes

“He brought to the commission wisdom and insight which he acquired from over 50 years of practice at all levels of our legal system (including the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council).”

Henriques also had the distinction of practising in other jurisdictions in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

His long career and varied experiences were said to have enabled him to astutely identify the qualities of a competent and effective judge, and he readily shared these experiences with the commission.

“The quality and depth of his contributions during interviews reflected his deep reading of the relevant documents, supported by careful preparation. On behalf of the commission, I extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to his family, his colleagues and members of the legal fraternity,” said Sykes.