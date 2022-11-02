Chief Justice’s unavailability leaves ‘Clans’ trial further delayed Loop Jamaica

The unavailability of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has delayed the start of his summation of the keenly watched trial of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

The matter was scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston after several weeks of delay.

Sykes is now expected to begin his summation on November 18.

The defence, in late September, wrapped up its final arguments in the case which began on September 20 of last year.

A total of 27 defendants now remain on trial, with as the only accused who was on bail, Andre ‘Bolo’ Smith, having been shot and killed on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Wednesday, August 10.

Initially, 33 defendants were on trial, but five others were freed due to insufficient evidence against them, while Smith was later killed.

The remaining accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts, including murder and arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder being committed in St Andrew.