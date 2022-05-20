Child & Adolescent Services get boost in Southern Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Mental Health Unit has procured diagnostic and play items, valued at close to $1 million dollars, which will introduce play therapy for children and adolescents to manage behavioural and psychological problems.

SRHA Regional Psychiatrist, Dr Doreth Garvey Leslie explained that the items which include toys, television sets, educational and art & craft objects, will be used in the child guidance clinics to engage children and adolescents in Clarendon, St Elizabeth and Manchester.

“We hope to introduce play therapy, which is a means of utilizing our children’s natural abilities to help them to express their emotions and to help them solve problems. So, it is about their mental health. Children will not always understand what adults say to them or they may not always be able to express how they feel but it comes out in their natural abilities in play and so when we engage them through art or craft, building blocks, or other play activities using a sandbox or dolls or various methods; it brings out the specific problems they may be experiencing at school, at home or in the community” Dr. Garvey Leslie said.

The psychiatrist said these activities will foster greater responsibility; anger management; greater self-respect and respect for others; alleviation of anxiety; development of social skills and encourage sharing and is not children playing without a purpose

SRHA Regional Director Michael Bent commended Regional Mental Health Supervisor, Karen Elliott for the initiative, adding that persons may view the items as insignificant; however, the benefits are great. “This is a good investment when we look at the benefits to be derived. There is no good health without good mental health and these items will help to detect and alleviate some of the problems.