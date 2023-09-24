Child stabbed after reportedly refusing man’s offer to look at phone Loop Jamaica

A 31-year-old labourer from St Mary is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a child when she refused his offer to show her something on his phone.

He is Oraine Samuels, otherwise called ‘Bella’, of Bariffe Hall in the parish.

The incident occurred in his community on September 19.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 1pm, the child was walking along a track when Samuels allegedly pounced on her, offering to show her something on his phone.

The child refused, and she was stabbed several times.

The police said she was discovered by residents and assisted to hospital where she was treated.

Samuels was arrested by residents and handed over to the police. He was charged with attempted murder.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.