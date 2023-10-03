Child trapped in collapsed house in Stony Hill dies Loop Jamaica

Child trapped in collapsed house in Stony Hill dies
Tragedy in Stony Hill

The child who was trapped in a house that collapsed in Stony Hill, St Andrew, on Tuesday has died.

Reports reaching Loop News are that about 6:30am, police and firefighters were called to the Bowden Hill section of the community after reports that a house had toppled over.

The police said five members of one family were in the house and four of them–two adults and two children–managed to escape.

It was later discovered that a two-month-old baby was trapped under the debris.

The child, a girl, was later found and rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

