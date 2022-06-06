Childhood friend in killing of Dom Rep minister ‘confessed’ to priest | Loop Jamaica

The man suspected of shooting dead Dominican Republic Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Orlando Jorge Mera fled to a church where he reportedly confessed to a priest what he had done.

Fausto Miguel de Jes?s Cruz de la Mota was arrested at the church dozens of blocks away from the crime scene after telling a priest he committed a crime and handed over a gun to him, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

Authorities said that in a phone conversation Cruz promised to turn himself in if they guaranteed he wouldn’t be killed, the AP reported.

Heavily armed police officers took Cruz into custody at the church, which is about a 15-minute drive from the office where Jorge was shot.

When he was brought out, Cruz, 56, was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest and kept his head mostly down as the glasses he wore slid slightly down his nose.

One bystander yelled: “You killed a good man! Murderer!”

Jorge was shot dead in his office at the Environment and Natural Resources Ministry in the capital of Santo Domingo on Monday.

As shots rang out late Monday morning, people on the street yelled and took cover as those fleeing the building climbed over a tall fence after first throwing over purses, backpacks and even a pair of shoes because the building’s main gates were locked.

Police and emergency officials swarmed the office and barred entry as mourners gathered nearby. Jorge’s office was on the fourth floor of a building that also houses the Ministry of Tourism.

Jorge came from a powerful political family. He was the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco and his sister is a vice minister in Abinader’s administration. Jorge’s son is a lawmaker for the Modern Revolutionary Party, of which Jorge was a founding member.

The family issued a statement saying that Cruz had been Jorge’s friend since childhood and that Jorge was shot multiple times.

“Our family forgives the person who did this. One of Orlando’s greatest legacies was to not hold grudges,” it said.

“We are troubled by the situation,” Jorge’s ministry said in a brief statement.