Children as young as 13 among 22 killed in South African tavern incident

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)South Africa was on Sunday mourning the deaths of 22 young people — some of them as young as 13 — at a tavern in East London.

National police minister Bheki Cele told reporters when visiting the scene that he could not yet say what happened at the venue, but said some of the victims were just 13 years old.

Samples from the bodies will be taken to toxicology labs in Cape Town for more advanced analysis, the minister said.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children as well as families who are awaiting confirmation of how their children may have been affected,” a statement from the presidency said.

