Children up to age 12 to access care at UHWI as viral illnesses rise Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that effective immediately, parents of children 12 years and younger can access free medical care at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

It said the arrangement is in response to the increase in viral illnesses and resulting overcrowding at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

It also pointed out that the increase in viral illnesses is usually seen this time of year.

“Children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable groups, especially at this time, as the flu and gastroenteritis season intensifies,” it said in a release.

The health ministry reminded Jamaicans to only take paracetamol and to visit the nearest health centre if symptoms do not improve.