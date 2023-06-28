Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations Loop Jamaica

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous children have encountered difficulties in engaging with classroom studies, leading to a decline in their academic progress. Addressing this pressing issue, children’s book author Marjorie Straw has partnered with PACE (Project for the Advancement of Childhood Education), Canada, to acquire 1,000 OneTab devices.

These educational devices, which have gained approval from the Early Childhood Commission in Jamaica, come preloaded with numeracy and literacy courses aimed at enhancing children’s cognitive learning. Collaboratively, Straw and PACE have developed a unique fundraising approach for this vital project.

As the author of the Amazon best-selling book “Suzy The Curious Snail: Explores the Garden,” Marjorie Straw plans to express gratitude to individuals or organisations contributing to the purchase of 1,000 OneTab devices for Basic Schools in Jamaica by offering copies of her acclaimed work.

The number of books provided to each donor will depend on the value of their donation, and these books can be freely distributed within the local community to friends, family, and local schools.

This innovative fundraising approach allows donors to amplify the impact of their contributions, presenting it as a “Buy One, Get One” offer where they donate to literacy and give the gift of reading.

Straw emphasises the significance of investing in children’s education, recognising them as valuable assets for the future.

“I firmly believe that our children are our most valuable assets for the future. If we want to futureproof our country, we must invest in their education and equip them with the necessary tools to thrive every day,” expressed Straw. She added, “I am relying on everyone to support numeracy and literacy for our toddlers and give the gift of reading.”

To ensure swift fundraising, the campaign primarily targets corporate organisations to make substantial donations toward the purchase of a significant number of OneTab devices. Those interested in learning more about the project and making online donations can visit www.pacecanada.org/curious-suzy/.

Illustrated by Peta-Ann Smith, “Suzy The Curious Snail: Explores the Garden” narrates Suzy’s unwavering curiosity and adventurous spirit. The book imparts lessons about parental love and the importance of a caring community. Its storytelling format aims to engage both parents and children, enabling them to enjoy it together.

Karlene Degrasse-Deslandes, the Executive Director of the Early Childhood Commission in Jamaica, expressed her appreciation, highlighting the accelerated adoption of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many at risk of falling behind. Degrasse-Deslandes conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to PACE Canada for their past generous donation of 1,000 OneTab educational devices, as well as their anticipated contribution of another 1,000 devices.

The 1,000 devices provided will be distributed to Early Childhood Institutions across Jamaica. This significant contribution will undoubtedly support practitioners in advancing the use of technology within the sector.

Straw is a dynamic and driven consultant with a remarkable background in marketing and business operations, spanning over 20 years. With a proven track record of effective interaction and relationship management, Straw has successfully led numerous long-term, transformative, and national projects, positioning herself as an experienced strategist.

In her current role, Straw oversees the administration and implementation of the Global Services Sector (GSS) Project, which focuses on strengthening the skills development framework and its ecosystem. Prior to her current position, she served as a programme management overseer for corporate development initiatives at JAMPRO until June 2018.