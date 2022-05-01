Children’s Voices Matter: Loop launches Little Writers for students | Loop Jamaica

As Jamaica kicks off Child Month activities today, May 1, under the theme, ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’, Loop News listened and has launched Little Writers, a platform for students at the primary level to share their views on what matters to them.

Throughout May, Loop News will share articles from 20 Mona Preparatory School Loop Little Writers, ages nine to 12,on various topics, most of which they chose themselves. There is also a letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness from a grade four student among the submissions.

“We firmly believe that the voice of our children matters and that what they have to say should be heard. Loop News takes its responsibility of helping to nurture the next generation of journalists, creatives and content creators very seriously,” said Loop News Group Editor Paul Henry.

“We are prepared to do our part to amplify their voices on the Caribbean’s largest digital news platform and are excited to share content by children, for all of us,” he added.

Be sure to check out their articles from Monday to Friday and get to know the Loop Little Writers better in weekly video features. You will also be able to take a virtual tour of their school with the Little Writers as your guide, allowing you to see the institution through their eyes.

Also, on National Children’s Day, one of the Loop Little Writers will be in the interviewer’s chair for a one-on-one chat with Digicel Foundation CEO Charmaine Daniels.

“Our activities for Child Month will provide a platform for children to share their views, as well as get a taste of what being a journalist entails. While Loop Little Writers is being launched in Child Month, we intend to reach as many primary level schools as we can throughout the year, so your school could be next,” said Shanique Hayden, Loop Commercial Manager.

“If you are interested in signing up your school to be part of Loop Little Writers, reach out to the team at [email protected],” she added.

Also, in keeping with the Loop News digital-first approach and in partnership with Digicel Foundation, tablets will be donated to Mona Preparatory and another three schools for use by the Little Writers.

Read the first article from one of the Loop Little Writers on Monday!