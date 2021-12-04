China Express discloses excellent inspection score following complaint | Loop Jamaica

Popular St Andrew-based eatery, China Express, said it has been scored as excellent in its hygienic processes following a comprehensive inspection by teams from both the health and industry ministries.

The inspection was conducted following a tweet from attorney Gordon Robinson, which went viral a few days ago.

Robinson tweeted: “China Express is off my eat-out list. SputNik & live-in girlfriend Elle Don dined there Wednesday & suffered acute food poisoning.”

China Express said in a statement Friday that it has taken note of Robinson’s concerns and those expressed by persons who responded to his tweet.

The restaurant said it “sincerely and deeply regrets” the reported illness complained of and that it is willing to have dialogue with the individuals to find out details about their experiences.

However, China Express said it wishes to inform the public, that immediately after the concerns were expressed by Robinson, the establishment was visited by an inspection team from the Ministry of Health and the Industry Ministry’s Food Storage Division.

According to China Express, the inspection teams conducted a thorough review of its cooking processes which included a detailed assessment of its facilities, including utensils and food storage areas.

The assessment also reportedly included a review of China Express’ kitchen in general, along with the interior and exterior of the building it occupies.

According to China Express, it was given a score of 99 per cent.

“Our restaurant was also scored as excellent on all key variables and the Government of Jamaica’s inspection team recommended a continuation of our license,” it said.

China Expressed attached to its statement a copy of the report from the inspection teams.

The restaurant said that though the review by appropriate authorities did not reveal any suggestion of any culpability on its part, it also completed an internal review of its processes and strongly reinforced to its team, including kitchen staffers, the vital importance of absolute compliance with hygienic best practices.

China Express also revealed that it has retained Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson as it moves to respond to correspondence sent to it by Robinson.