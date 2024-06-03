Chinese ambassador outlines plans to improve relations with Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, Chen Daojiang, has said his country is taking steps to further strengthen its relations with Jamaica.

Chen was addressing the media at his residents during a recent press briefing to mark his second anniversary as the top local representatives of the Republic of China.

In outlining some of the plans to strengthen ties between both countries, Chen said the embassy will carefully select community-level local entities that are friendly to China and focused on Jamaican people’s livelihood, and award them the honorary title of “Family of China-Jamaica Friendship”.

They are also to select Jamaican individuals “who have made outstanding contributions to promoting China-Jamaica friendship, and award them the ‘Award of China-Jamaica Friendship’.”

Chen said as China continues to simplify its visa application process, Jamaican will be granted temporary exemption for qualified applicants from fingerprint collection, and offered a 25 per cent discount on visa application fees.

“China has recently introduced measures to improve payment convenience, which greatly enhances the consumption experience of foreigners in China. In addition, the embassy has implemented a visa appointment-free policy,” he said.

The ambassador said China will continue to support Jamaica in sports.

“China is about to resume the China-Jamaica sports coaching cooperation programme that was previously disrupted by the pandemic. 138 Jamaican athletes will leave for China to receive 60-day systematic training in swimming, gymnastics, badminton, women’s volleyball, and women’s basketball.”

This year marks the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese in Jamaica. Chen announced that from July to October, a grand celebration will be held to mark the occasion.