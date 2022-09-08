Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days

Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad

Stacey McKenzie ‘Walk Camp’ positively impacts inner-city girls

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Man dead, baby injured in St Catherine shooting incident

A Retrospective: A look at Queen Elizabeth II’s style over the decades

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Marginal declines in English language, mathematics results in CSEC

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies

Thursday Sep 08

31?C
World News
Loop Lifestyle

1 hrs ago

Don’t go chasing…balloons? Man trapped aloft in a hydrogen balloon for two days? (Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Chinese state media say a man has been found safe after he spent two days aloft in a hydrogen balloon, travelling about 320 kilometres (200 miles) after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree.

The man, identified only by his surname, Hu, and a partner were collecting pine nuts on Sunday in a forest park in Heilongjiang province in northeastern China when they lost control and the balloon sailed off.

The other person jumped to the ground, and a search was launched for the escaped balloon and Hu.

State broadcaster CCTV said rescuers were able to contact the man by cell phone the following morning and instructed him to slowly deflate the balloon to land safely.

It took another day before he reached the ground about 320 kilometres (200 miles) to the northeast in the Fangzheng region, close to the border with Russia.

Hu was in good health, apart from a pain in his lower back, possibly from standing the entire time he was in the air, CCTV said.

An official who gave only his surname, Fu, at the publicity department of the Hailin Forestry Administration Co on Thursday confirmed the balloon incident and described Hu as being in his 40s.

He said Hu was recovering in a hospital but declined to give further details.

Pine nuts are found inside pine cones and are a frequent ingredient in dishes served in the northeast, formerly known as Manchuria.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Entertainment

Brush1 to host Jamaica edition of Hot Ones Caribbean

World News

Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days

More From

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

See also

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

Jamaica News

More police presence, cameras to address Olympic Gardens’ crime – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is assuring residents of Olympic Gardens that several strategies, including increased police presence and the installation of cameras, will be used to address gang

Entertainment

Google Doodle celebrates ‘Miss Lou’ on 103rd birthday

American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7

Jamaica News

6-year-old boy not seen since Sept 2; cops appeal for help to find him

A High Alert has been activated for six-year-old Niaheim Johnson of Passage Fort in Portmore, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, September 2.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols