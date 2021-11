The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News

In observance of Youth Month, the In The Loop team highlighted a young woman making big moves in the creative industry.

Dancer, choreographer & creative director Shamara ‘Inspire’ Spencer joins us to talk about her career in dancing, experience in the dancehall industry and her recent initiative “Hot Gyal Summer Project.”

In the Loop is a lifestyle and entertainment show by Loop Jamaica published Tuesdays & Thursdays at 7 pm on the Loop Jamaica, Facebook, Instagram & YouTube pages.