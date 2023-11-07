Chris Brown, Byron Messia Hails Bob Marley Hometown In ‘Nightmares’ Video

Chris Brown and Byron Messia released their highly anticipated new collaboration “Nightmares,” with Breezy shouting out Bob Marley’s hometown, Trenchtown, for its hospitality.

Urban Islandz reported over the summer that the R&B singer and the Jamaican-born dancehall artist filmed a music video for an upcoming song in the famous Kingston ghetto, Tivoli Gardens. The song was rumored to be another version of Byron Messia’s breakout hit “Talibans.”

However, Chris Brown did a bit more than just a remake, adding his signature vocals and calling the song “Nightmares.” Messia spits in his signature flow using melodies similar to “Talibans.”

“Da-da, da-da/Gunshot turn them in a goner/Killa them a travel ‘pon a charter,” Messia sings.

“Me brother get tied up in the streets, said them can’t leave out/And if yuh cya bring the Glock ’round, so then them nah leave out (Yeah)/More time alone, soldier nah trust no one/If he ever/See the pagan them, him turn evil (Yeah),” Breezy sings.

The gritty anthem will be featured on Brown’s upcoming 11th studio album, 11:11, due on November 11th. Although the singer promised that the project would comprise 11 songs, it’s actually a 22-track double album with 11 songs on each side. What a way to end the year for both Chris Brown and Byron Messia, who himself has been having an incredible year in music.

The “Nightmares” music video was directed by Travis Colbert and filmed in sections of Tivoli Gardens, Trenchtown, Back Bush, Roseland, and Uptown. Aside from Uptown, these communities are some of the most infamous inner-city neighborhoods in Kingston, which also produced some of the most famous names in Jamaican music. Though Bob Marley was born in Nine Miles, the reggae legend grew up in Trenchtown, where he honed his musical talent and formed the group The Wailers with friends Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh.

The 3-minute cut saw cameos from Sean Kingston and several locals in the community, with Chris Brown given a hero’s welcome.