Chris Brown Celebrates Major Instagram Milestone Ahead Of New Breezy Era

Chris Brown closing out the year with a major Instagram milestone as he gets ready to kick off his new Breezy era.

There’s no doubt that Chris Brown has become one of the most celebrated musicians in R&B. His influence on popular culture has been solidified by his shrewd business moves since his emergence onto the scene in the 2000s.

Now he can mark a new and major milestone as he’s officially hit 100 million followers on Instagram. It really should come as a little surprise to fans who have been following his career since he popped up on the scene at just 16-years-old. He’s even got to the target faster than Drake, who has a little over 99 million followers to date.

Though he has had some controversial moments throughout his career, the singer has definitely made a global impact ever since releasing his first track, “Run It!” in 2005. He was probably destined for greatness, judging just by the success of that very first track.

Chris Brown is now well experienced and seems to have the touch when it comes to including his fans along for the journey. Add that to his dancing finesse, and fans just can’t seem to get enough. He’s even been compared to the King of Pop, Micheal Jackson.

With all his accomplishments so far, his popularity continues to soar, and this latest Instagram achievement is another seal of approval for him from fans. The “Go Crazy” singer thanked his fans on the social media platform.

“1?,000,000 LOVE YALL TO THE STARS AND BACK TEAM BREEZY,” he posted. As a show of the type of influence, he still maintains, the post which was put up just yesterday, December 27, has already been liked more than six-hundred thousand times.

Chris Brown also got some virtual love from his fans like this one who said, “I hope you have an amazing day today! I love you so much,” and this one who added, “You deserve it the goat Chris breezy.”