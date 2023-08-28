Chris Brown could do no wrong for fans in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Amid frenzied, ear-rupturing screams, it was obvious that female patrons at Sunday night’s Chris Brown and Friends concert in Kingston got the treat they were expecting – the King of R&B was in front of them and he delivered a near-flawless performance.

From his entrance to the stage from atop the rafter to his suave dance moves, Chris Brown delivered selections from his extensive catalogue of songs that sent thousands of females screaming.

Slowly descending to the stage on a harness, while an AI introduced him, Chris Brown landed and went into his hit song “Indigo”, which kicked off the frenzied screams from his fans.

He then changed the tempo with “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” before talking to his fans and going into “Party” and “Show Me”, pulling off some dance moves reminiscent of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

All his songs got a rousing reaction from the patrons. Even during the delay for wardrobe change, patrons waited patiently and were seemingly happy that he was gracing them with his presence.

“Him can stay up there till 8 o’clock in the morning, is Chris Brown that,” one woman was heard telling her friend when she complained that the artiste was taking too long to get back on stage.

Overall, the performances were solid, except for some of the unbilled acts who had to be encouraged off the stage.

Patrons got complete entertainment, packed with early juggling by Zj Rush, Dj Boom Boom and Dj Up Top Boss, and performances by Ravas Clavas to pump up the energy.

Patrons also got to see Grammy awardee from the reggae group Morgan Heritage, Gramps Morgan and his son Jimmy.