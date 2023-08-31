Chris Brown in Jamaica: A dream come true or the highlight of summer? Loop Jamaica

Some patrons described it as the highlight of their summer while others labelled it a dream come true, but whatever the experience of Chris Brown performing in Jamaica was for you, it was definitely the talking point for many this week. And not just in Jamaica.

The international artiste left the Caribbean island on Tuesday, but not before delivering a stellar performance for patrons at the Chris Brown and Friends Under the Influence concert, which was the final event of BZR Weekend.

He also spent some time in Tivoli Gardens before jetting off.

So, for #MusicThursday, Loop Entertainment takes you back to the show that had everyone talking this week! Watch the recap video, shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.