Chris Brown Reacts To First Photo Of Alleged New Baby Girl, Fans Flood Comment

Chris Brown‘s fans are no longer convinced that he is the father of influencer Diamond Brown’s baby girl, Lovely, despite the singer liking photos of the infant on Instagram.

Lovely Symphani Brown was born on January 7, 2022. The speculation that the two became parents to baby Lovely this year came as they were rumored to be romantically involved a few years ago. While it was rumored that the relationship did not last, Chris Brown’s name made headlines when it was revealed that Diamond was pregnant. Despite neither Chris nor Diamond confirming rumors that the “Go Crazy” rapper is the father, fans flooded their comments with hearty congratulations.

On Monday, Diamond shared photos of her daughter, who is now one month old, revealing her face to the public for the first time. “LOVE. You are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month to my beautiful baby girl… forever to go,” she captioned the post.

It was then quickly noticed when Chris Brown liked the new photos, which is confirmation for some fans that he is the biological father of the baby girl. But this small social media activity did not stop other fans from drifting from the original speculation because of the baby’s features. Unlike Chris Brown’s other two children, Royalty and Aeko, fans have concluded that Lovely shares no resemblance to the 32-year-old R&B star. Instead, the infant appears to bear a great likeness to her mother. Social media users did not hesitate to point out their newest fatherhood doubts.

“Chris genes don’t look too strong on this one,” one person said, while another added, “she looks exactly like her mother.” Meanwhile, one person explained, “They never look like him in the beginning then end up being his twin so I ain’t gone say nun right bm now.”

Chris Brown welcomed Aeko Brown 2 years ago with Ammika Harris and Royalty 7 years ago with Nia Guzman. The singer had publicly welcomed these children and shared great parenting moments with fans on social media on multiple occasions. But Chris has yet to comment on the speculations surrounding his possible third child, which has led fans to launch their own investigations and settle with mere speculations and unfounded rumors.